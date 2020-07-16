RTC Washoe installs onboard mask dispensers

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County in Nevada has completed the installation of mask dispensers on its buses. Now, transit passengers can conveniently use self-service mask dispensers to receive a free mask as they board any RTC bus.
The health and safety of the community and RTC’s contracted frontline transit workers and transit riders are the RTC’s top priorities. The RTC and its contractors have been in full compliance of the Governor’s mask-wearing directive as of its effective date of June 26, 2020.
The RTC thanks the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration (in coordination with the FTA Region 9 Office), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security for their delivery of 1,500 masks for contracted transit employees and 6,000 masks for transit passengers
A recent analysis of transit passengers during the past seven days showed 99.9% were in compliance with Governor Sisolak’s directive. To date, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported among transit passengers or transit drivers in Washoe County.
The RTC and its contractors are taking proactive steps to ensure passengers wear face coverings as well as transit drivers on RTC transit services, including:
- Providing free face coverings on buses and at RTC Customer Service at 4TH STREET STATION in Reno and CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks.
- Educating passengers who are not wearing face coverings about Governor Sisolak’s Face Coverings Directive and providing complimentary face covering upon boarding.
- Posting signage on buses and at bus stations reminding customers to wear face coverings on transit.
- Providing complimentary face coverings onboard RTC ACCESS and FlexRIDE services.
- Asking drivers to report passengers who do not wear face coverings on RTC RIDE transit services to Keolis dispatch.
- The RTC and its contractors continue to adhere to exceptions for individuals who may not be able to wear a face covering or mask, as outlined in the Governor’s Directive and in accordance with federal protections outlined under Title VI and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).