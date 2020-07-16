RTC Washoe installs onboard mask dispensers

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County in Nevada has completed the installation of mask dispensers on its buses. Now, transit passengers can conveniently use self-service mask dispensers to receive a free mask as they board any RTC bus.

The health and safety of the community and RTC’s contracted frontline transit workers and transit riders are the RTC’s top priorities. The RTC and its contractors have been in full compliance of the Governor’s mask-wearing directive as of its effective date of June 26, 2020.

The RTC thanks the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration (in coordination with the FTA Region 9 Office), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security for their delivery of 1,500 masks for contracted transit employees and 6,000 masks for transit passengers

A recent analysis of transit passengers during the past seven days showed 99.9% were in compliance with Governor Sisolak’s directive. To date, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported among transit passengers or transit drivers in Washoe County.

The RTC and its contractors are taking proactive steps to ensure passengers wear face coverings as well as transit drivers on RTC transit services, including: