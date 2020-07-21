ABC Companies shares “CLEANS” cleaning video for customer use

ABC Companies shared this video, which came about due to the popularity of the CLEANS disinfectant and sanitization solutions, and the need for customers to market the benefits of this program with their passengers. To assist their efforts, ABC produced this video highlighting several of the items available through CLEANS, so that operators can use to demonstrate their preparation with current and potential customers. Operator “tagged” and custom versions of the video will soon be available for purchase by ABC customers using all or a portion of the CLEANS products and services.