Laura Freeland joins the Southern Dallas County IPTMA as Executive Director

Laura Freeland has been named the Executive Director of the Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transit Association (IPTMA).

In her role as Executive Director, Freeland is tasked with working with the IPTMA Board and member companies to provide comprehensive transportation solutions to employers and employees in the Southern Dallas County Inland Port area.

“We are excited to have Laura leading the IPTMA team,” said Alberta Blair, chairwoman of the IPTMA and public works director for Dallas County. “Laura brings an amazing mix of experience, knowledge and skill to this role, and I know her passion for the IPTMA will be a key driver to reaching our goals.” Laura brings a strong background in transportation, logistics, strategic planning, and non-profit management to the IPTMA. During her extensive career she has implemented industry leading revenue management systems and created multi-year strategic plans to transform organizations through change management practices.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to bring together the hard work and dedication of so many people and help turn that dream into reality,” said Freeland. “The goal of the IPTMA is to provide both employees and employers with the essential transportation services they need to succeed. By solving those transportation needs, the Southern Dallas Inland Port will continue to expand the job growth and community development we see around us.”

Laura completed the Leadership Arts Institute and has served as a Board Member for the National Association of Women MBAs, Texas Women’s Foundation, The Dallas Opera, and other local organizations. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Art History and Museum Studies from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Maryland.