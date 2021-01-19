Home»Channels»Latest News»BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: A Review of FEMA’s New Motorcoach Security Risk Assessment Tool

BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: A Review of FEMA’s New Motorcoach Security Risk Assessment Tool

As part of their ongoing educational webinar series, the American Bus Association hosted their latest virtual meeting in their BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.  

 A Review of FEMA’s New Motorcoach Security Risk Assessment Tool was presented by Kerry L. Thomas, Director of the Preparedness Grants Division (PGD) within the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs 

 Thomas introduced the webinar by outlining FEMA’s strategic plan and mission, and covered topics including Intercity Bus Security Grant Program (IBSGP) overview and highlights, Preparedness Grants Division overviewIBSGP historical overview, anticipations for FY 2021, associated initiativesand risk assessment tools and templates. 

