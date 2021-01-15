California Bus Association names Vicki Bowman executive director

The California Bus Association (CBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vicki Bowman, CMP, CED, CSEP as the organization’s new Executive Director. Bowman is a bus industry event and marketing professional with a 15-year career at Motor Coach Industries, the leading manufacturer of motor coaches in the U.S. She recently formed VB GROUP Marketing & Event Resources, an association, event, and media management firm focused on the bus industry.

She began her new role with CBA on January 15.

“The CBA Board chose Vicki Bowman for her industry experience and the skills necessary to help our members and reach our goals in 2021 and beyond,” said Vickie Cole, CBA President, and owner of American Stage Tours, based in Concord, CA. “Our members know her as a longtime advocate for the bus industry and the kind of strategic thinker and doer we need as we move through the pandemic recovery. Vicki has the leadership and organizational skills, and event, marketing, and social media expertise to take CBA to the next level.”

Bowman will be responsible for CBA’s daily operations, including marketing and membership, government relations and education and training programs. She will also manage sponsorships, meetings and CBA’s annual convention and trade show planned for October 24 – 26 2021 at The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Henderson, NV.

“I’m proud to join CBA in this executive role at this important time in our industry,” said Bowman. “CBA members are some of the best known and most respected motorcoach businesses in a state that draws significant tourism. I’m honored and grateful and promise members that I will take good care of them.”

Since October of 2019, Bowman has served as CBA’s Presidential Appointee, a volunteer position that assists the President in planning the organization’s annual convention. She also volunteers as Vice Chair on the Marketing Committee for American Bus Association’s Women in Buses council. Bowman, who holds several certifications as an events and meetings professional, is past President of ILEA (International Live Event Association) of Greater Chicago and a member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).