BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Adjusting to a New World of Worker’s Comp and OSHA Reporting Changes

Thursday Jan. 19, the American Bus Association hosted the latest webinar in their ongoing educational virtual safety and maintenance series, titled Adjusting to a New World of Worker’s Comp and OSHA Reporting Changes.

Panel members included Jeff Petrunak from the Daecher Consulting Group, Jill Nagy with Summers Nagy Law Offices, and Michelle Wiltgen with National Interstate.

In this session, panel members discussed OSHA recordkeeping requirements as they relate to COVID-19 as well as laws, legal updates and trends facing the industry in the coming months.

Other topics included an overview of specific forms and logs, work related injury criteria, determining work-relatedness, vaccines, masks and mask alternatives, reasonable modifications for passengers, and travel restrictions.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).