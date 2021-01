BISC/BusMARC Webinar Series: Back to Basics: Where the Rubber Meets the Road, Inventory Control, Warranty Review

Friday Jan. 21, the American Bus Association hosted the latest presentation in their ongoing series of educational webinars, BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.

The meeting was moderated by BusMARC Chair Mike McDonal, Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies. Panel members included Louis Hotard (Hotard Coaches), Robert Hitt (Prevost), Davaid Mailhot (MCI), Derek Brown and Anilcan Kapucu (TEMSA).

Panel members discussed inventory parts analysis, inventory frequency, inventory volume, quality versus cost, parts resources, parts pricing levels, longevity of parts, maintenance, and accurately measuring and tracking inventory.

Additional topics included warranty types and packages, warranty coverage, and conditions for void warranties and denied claims.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).