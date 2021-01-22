IMG welcomes Le Bus to network

“An outstanding 3rd generation family company, Le Bus offers the IMG network a presence in Salt Lake City and additional transportation services for the National Parks and regions of the West. We are delighted to have such a quality and innovative company join IMG” said IMG President, Bronwyn Wilson.

Dennis Copyak, Vice President, Le Bus said, “We are looking forward to getting to know more of the bus owners and companies in this elite group of IMG family. We are excited to interact with IMG marketing to further and help make an impact on services and hospitality in the motorcoach industry. In matters, especially where safety and technology are concerned, we look ahead, and want to be a part of the continued efforts of this group and its leadership.”

Le Bus, a third-generation business, is a division of the trusted Rock Springs-Jackson Bus lines, founded by Mike and Marjorie Zanetti in 1949. Today the company has grown, with 120 plus charter buses, providing safe, clean, and dependable transportation in both Utah and Wyoming.