LANTA Launches ValleyRide Account-Based Ticketing System with Masabi, Bringing Riders the Lowest Fare with Zero Hassle

The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) today announced the launch of ValleyRide – a new Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) system powered by Masabi’s industry-leading Fare Payments-as-a-Service platform. Riders can now tap and ride using the Transit app or new ValleyRide smartcards, all while enjoying fare capping that ensures they never pay more than they should.

With ValleyRide, riders benefit from a system built around convenience and cost savings, aligning with the agency’s campaign’s promise: “Lowest Fare, Zero Hassle.” Whether they travel once or multiple times every day, the system will automatically calculate and deduct the correct fare. Costs are capped at $4 daily and $60 monthly, with additional discounts applied for eligible riders. This eliminates the need for riders to choose the correct fare or pass up front, giving them peace of mind that every trip they take is being priced fairly.

LANTA’s new system is designed to meet the needs of all riders by making fare payment simple and accessible. Whether tapping to ride with the Transit app or a ValleyRide smartcard, adding funds online through a convenient web portal, or with cash at select retail locations, every rider can choose the option that best fits their lifestyle.

“The launch of ValleyRide marks a major step forward for public transit in the Lehigh Valley,” said Owen O’Neil, Executive Director at LANTA. “We’ve worked hard with our partners to make it easier than ever for riders to access LANTA services without worrying about which ticket to buy or if they’re getting the best deal. The launch of ValleyRide means they can now be sure they’re getting the lowest fare with zero hassle.”

“Transit agencies today want modern, flexible payment solutions that offer equity, convenience, and simplicity – all making the transit experience better for their riders,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “ValleyRide is a prime example of how an account-based fare payments platform can deliver a world-class rider experience. We’re proud to be supporting LANTA in making public transit in the Lehigh Valley more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

“ValleyRide is great news for LANTA riders,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Fare payment is an important part of the rider journey, but it’s often a huge source of friction for riders. We’re thrilled Transit can be part of making public transit simple and affordable in Lehigh Valley.”

With annual ridership topping 4.18 million and daily ridership reaching 13,400 on weekdays, LANTA leads the way in delivering innovative mobility solutions to the region. Future enhancements to the ValleyRide system are already in development, which will further extend the agency’s commitment to providing flexible and equitable fare options for all riders.