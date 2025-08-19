Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada partners with Alexander Dennis, nation’s only manufacturer of double-decker buses, to celebrate grand opening of North Las Vegas facility

Yesterday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) partnered with Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., a UK-based company, to celebrate the grand opening of the only double-decker bus manufacturing facility in the United States. Located in North Las Vegas, the new facility represents a significant milestone for both the U.S. public transportation industry and Southern Nevada’s growing advanced manufacturing sector.

The event was headlined by RTC CEO M.J. Maynard-Carey; NFI Group President & CEO Paul Soubry; members of Nevada’s federal delegation, including U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV); and North Las Vegas City Councilman and RTC Vice Chairman Isaac Barron.

Alexander Dennis Inc. (ADI), a global manufacturer of double-decker and lightweight buses, and a leader in zero-emission mobility, employs more than 100 people at its North Las Vegas and only U.S. facility. At the ceremony, the speakers gathered for a ceremonial bus dedication, signing a commemorative plaque to mark the milestone moment. The RTC transitioned the first two vehicles in the fleet out of 10 new buses. The new buses will boost RTC’s transit fleet on its Deuce on The Strip route. The RTC was the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-decker buses in 2005.

“As a third-generation Nevadan, I know the Silver State is a great place to grow a business, which is why we attract innovative companies like Alexander Dennis,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I want to thank Alexander Dennis for choosing North Las Vegas. I also want to congratulate to the City of North Las Vegas for landing this first-rate manufacturing facility and RTC for its consistent embrace of innovative transportation solutions. RTC has always been on the cutting-edge, and I’m excited to see this partnership grow, create jobs, and continue to fuel our economy.”

According to U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, “manufacturing facilities like Alexander Dennis not only support our local economy, they establish new career opportunities and paths in manufacturing and transit, adding important economic diversification to our region. Nevada and the RTC have long been committed to fostering growth, innovation and community well-being through strategic investments in infrastructure, safety, and economic development. So, today’s celebration of Alexander Dennis falls perfectly in line with that vision.”

“The grand opening of the Alexander Dennis manufacturing facility is a proud moment for Southern Nevada and a testament to the power of strategic partnerships,” said Maynard-Carey. “As the only site in the country building double-decker buses, this facility not only supports the RTC’s mission to provide safe, efficient, and innovative transit solutions, it also brings quality jobs and economic investment to our region. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone and the continued collaboration that helps keep Southern Nevada moving forward.”

The opening of the new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Alexander Dennis in North America as it leads the development and production of double-decker buses within NFI Group, as well as for Southern Nevada’s transportation and manufacturing history. It is the only facility for double-decker buses in the United States, making the region a hub for cutting-edge transit solutions.

The facility represents a $15.3 million investment through 2025 and strengthens Alexander Dennis’ role in North America as the lead developer and manufacturer of double-deck buses within the NFI Group. The buses are Buy America compliant, which means more than 70% of the materials and components are sourced from US based suppliers. In Southern Nevada, ADI spent over $5.5 million directly with local suppliers over the past 12 months.

Production at the facility is currently averaging one bus per week, with plans to ramp up to 1.5 buses per week by 2026, for a total annual capacity of 75 vehicles. As demand increases, the company sees opportunities to expand production and workforce size within the existing site footprint. As demand grows, there is opportunity to increase capacity within the existing facility with further investments and workforce development, which could increase employment from more than 115 local jobs that support Nevada’s economy while opening new career paths in manufacturing and transit.

“Today also marks the continuation and expansion of our great partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada,” said Soubry. “With our new manufacturing facility here in Las Vegas, we’re now giving back to the local economy and creating value in Southern Nevada. We’re very grateful for the support we have received, including the help of Big Rig Manufacturing in setting up this facility and its initial operations.”