Aaron Curry Appointed Treasurer and member of Executive Committee for Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma (RTA)

The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma (RTA) is pleased to announce that Aaron Curry, Director appointed by the City of Oklahoma City, has been named Treasurer and selected for the RTA Board’s Executive Committee.

As a member of the seven-seat RTA Board of Directors—representing Oklahoma City—Aaron Curry brings both leadership and financial oversight experience to this key position. The Executive Committee, tasked with steering financial strategy, governance oversight, and major policy initiatives, now includes Curry in its leadership team to ensure responsible fiscal stewardship as the region advances its transit goals.

In his new role as Treasurer, Curry will oversee the financial reporting and budget management functions of the Board—including direction on annual budgets, audit coordination, and financial claims review. He succeeds the prior Treasurer, James Boggs of Edmond, and joins Chair Brad Henry (Oklahoma City) and Vice Chair Marion Hutchison (Norman) in the Executive Committee leadership.

“It is an honor to serve Central Oklahoma in this elevated capacity,” said Aaron Curry. “As Treasurer, I look forward to helping guide investments in the region’s transportation future and ensuring transparency and accountability throughout our financial processes.”

“Aaron’s appointment reflects our commitment to prudent financial leadership,” RTA Chair Brad Henry added. “His experience and deep understanding of regional priorities will be invaluable as we move toward implementing commuter rail and bus rapid transit corridors.”

The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma oversees planning and development of transit solutions linking Oklahoma City, Norman, and Edmond. Governed by a seven-member Board—three from Oklahoma City and two each from Norman and Edmond—the RTA guides alternatives analyses, corridor studies, and strategic transit investments. EMBARK serves in an administrative role to support operations and execution.

The Board meets monthly (typically the third Wednesday at Arts District Parking Garage, 431 W. Main Street, Suite B in Oklahoma City) to evaluate fiscal reports, review project updates, and consider resolutions and agreements that advance the region’s transportation goals.