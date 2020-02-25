J.W. Speaker Introduces New LED Warning Light with Camera

J.W. Speaker Corporation recently announced its newest LED stop/taillight with a built-in backup camera, the Model 272 CHMSL. As part of J.W. Speaker’s growing list of 360-degree lighting solutions, this 7-inch by 2-inch light is available as a combined warning light and Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL) — all with a high-definition camera to simplify trailering or backing up.

According to Driving Tests, about 130,000 individuals are injured each year in truck collisions and of those collisions, rear-end crashes are the most common type of crash. The Model 272 CHMSL lights are positioned higher than side brake lights and directly in the driver’s line of sight to provide the safety and visibility features needed to help deter rear-end collisions.

“If you drive a bus, industrial vehicle or truck, you’re going to want to get your hands on these lights,” said Jacob Franke, Director of Engineering at J.W. Speaker. “While the 272 CHMSLs light up every time a driver pushes the brake pedal, our LED lights reach maximum intensity faster than incandescent counterparts. This brightness commands the attention of drivers behind the vehicles and gives them more time to react.”

In addition to the lights’ compact design, the Model 272 CHMSL boasts a high-definition camera for extra driver visibility. The camera can be connected to reverse lights to display anytime the vehicle is put in reverse and it is adjustable to allow for various mounting heights.

“The high-definition camera built into this light is an exciting edition to our lighting portfolio,” said Tim Speaker, CEO at J.W. Speaker. “With this continued innovation, we’re excited to work with our OEM partners and J.W. Speaker customers to integrate these lights into more vehicles and do our part to create safer driving experiences for drivers and fellow travelers.”

The Model 272 CHMSL meets all safety standards, including the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). It can be used with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) displays or J.W. Speaker options, including:

3-inch screen size with 1-channel and plastic housing

5-inch screen size with 3-channels and metal housing

6-meter and 10-meter extension cables are available

About J.W. Speaker

J.W. Speaker is focused on developing innovative, high-performance vehicular lighting solutions for OEM and aftermarket customers around the world. Specialized in LED and other emerging lighting technologies, J.W. Speaker is proud to design, manufacture and assemble products in Germantown, Wisc. For more information, contact J.W. Speaker at 800.558.7288 or news@jwspeaker.com.