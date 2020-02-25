Lifeline 31-Day Transit Pass Coming to Low-Income Residents in Lexington County

The COMET received funding from the Lexington County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to start a new lifeline 31-day transit pass program. For those who need social services, health care, employment and quality of life opportunities, The COMET will offer bus passes at a rate of 50% off the Basic, Discount or Express prices on a 31-Day pass.

In addition, a limited budget will be available to non-profit organizations that aid low-income residents upon filling out a request for donation form through the recently adopted pass donation policy.

“The COMET is a part of the community. For those that need transportation but cannot afford it, the ability to get to social services, jobs, schools and other quality of life destinations can be accessed through The COMET,” said John Andoh, executive director and CEO. “This program was created because we have many requests for free or discounted bus passes for low-income residents who could not afford the regular bus fare.”

The program is scheduled to be in effect until June 30. All passes would be issued directly by The COMET. The guidelines utilized for determining eligibility are the Federal standard for poverty established by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. If passengers interested in the Lifeline 31-day bus passes meet the criteria below, then they would be deemed eligible:

2020 POVERTY GUIDELINES FOR THE 48 CONTIGUOUS STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA PERSONS IN FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD POVERTY GUIDELINE For families/households with more than 8 persons, add $4,480 for each additional person. 1 $12,760 2 $17,240 3 $21,720 4 $26,200 5 $30,680 6 $35,160 7 $39,640 8 $44,120

For The COMET transit information call 803-255-7100. For DART reservations call 803-255-7123. Interested parties can also visit The COMET online at www.CatchTheComet.org.

About The COMET

The COMET is a service of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority and provides countywide public transit services on 34 fixed routes, five ReFlex services, vanpool service for commuters, subsidy programs with Uber and Lyft and DART for transportation to grocery stores and at night, ADA complementary paratransit service throughout Richland and eastern Lexington Counties and eight Blue Bike bikeshare stations in Downtown Columbia. The COMET transports approximately 2.8 million passenger trips a year on a fleet of more than 80 buses, vans and trolleys. Transit services are provided under contract with Transdev, Enterprise Holdings, Lyft, Uber and Bewegen. For additional The COMET information, please call (803) 255-7100, TDD/TTY: 711 through the relay service, email: info@catchthecomet.org or visit www.catchthecomet.org.

Catch The COMET…We Will Take You There!