IMG announces winners from IMG’s recent Mainteance and Safety Forum, in Detroit, MI.

At IMG’s recent Maintenance and Safety Forum, in Detroit, MI, over 200 IMG Shareholders, their staff and industry partners gathered for the 2023 IMG Spirit and Safety Awards Dinner sponsored by Prevost. Two very important awards were presented:

IMG Safety Award which is awarded to an IMG company that demonstrates the highest level of safety throughout the organization. The award winner not only meets the highest level of Federal, State and Local regulations but goes above and beyond in implementing company safety measures that ensure both their employee and customers experience reflect the safest work and transportation conditions possible.

A committee of past winners awarded Pacific Coachways, CA; Southeastern Stages, GA and DATTO, CT; presented the IMG 2023 Safety Award to TCS – Transportation Charter Service, CA. Accepting the award on behalf of the TCS team, Terry Fischer, President.

Terry Fischer said in his acceptance speech: “What an honor from the IMG network and this really reflects our commitment and culture to safety and training that is so important to everyone at TCS. This is a really an award for the entire team”.