Transit improvements coming to Patterson area

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) announced it would launch comprehensive service changes to improve mobility in Patterson on March 5, 2023.

In addition to introducing Sunday bus service to The S Routes 40 and 45, which serve the area, StanRTA is expanding to 60-minute service frequency and adding multiple new bus stops in Patterson. Routes will circulate through residential neighborhoods linking communities to retail, education, and healthcare locations. In addition, the city of Gustine will be served by The Bus, which is operated by Merced County Transit.

“The March 5 changes will improve connections to Turlock and Modesto for education, shopping, and employment,” said Adam Barth, StanRTA CEO. “And this service change is just the first step in expanding mobility in the area.” Barth would also like to remind residents that all riders 18 and under ride all The S services for free.

Riders are invited to join the StanRTA team at the Walmart stop on March 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to learn more about the service changes. Residents can also attend City Council meetings in Newman (February 28) and Patterson (March 7) to hear presentations about the changes. In addition, route brochures and The S system map will be available in multiple public venues in late February. Call The S Customer Service for a list of locations (209) 527-4900.

Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service will continue to be available in Patterson. This premium, curb-to-curb, shared-ride service is available for the general public Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Service can be booked up to one hour before pick up. With so much additional service provided to the City of Newman through fixed-route improvements, the Newman Dial-A-Ride program is being phased out on March 5. Complementary ADA paratransit services, a requirement under federal law, will continue to be offered to locations within three-quarters of a mile of the fixed route service. ADA paratransit service operates 365 days a year. Service hours are Monday through Friday, 4:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.; Saturdays, 6:15 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; and Sundays, 8:00 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

“We’ve been working with residents for over a year to help create these changes,” said Barth. “When initial analysis suggested we discontinue the Patterson BART commuter service, the community let us know how important that service was, and we hope it will continue to grow in ridership to support the route.” As a result, the Patterson BART will run as a pilot program to connect Patterson to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in Dublin. AM and PM Patterson BART buses will connect with the Modesto BART commuter service at a stop near the convergence of Interstate 5 and Highway 132. The Modesto BART commuter will provide service for the final leg to and from the Dublin BART station. This pilot will last one year or until ridership increases to a level justifying two buses traveling to Dublin.

To learn more about The S service changes, visit www.RidetheS.org. All services will be free on The S from March 5 through 18 to celebrate Go Green Weeks. Riders are encouraged to purchase and activate multi-day passes accordingly. Passes are not refundable once activated.