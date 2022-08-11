IC Bus recognizes 2022 scholarship recipients

IC Bus® has selected nine high school and college students as recipients for its annual IC Bus Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded to family members of IC Bus dealer employees as a joint effort between IC Bus and its dealer network to demonstrate the company’s commitment to higher education in the communities where their employees live and work. For the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, each student will receive $2,500 to put toward their education expenses.

This year’s scholarship recipients:

Paige Roswell, Harlow Hageness Scholarship – Truck Sales and Service, Mansfield, Ohio

Tara Damle, Richard Wolfington Scholarship – Wolfington Body Company, Chester Springs, Pa.

Paige Crabtree, Holly Hoglund Klein Scholarship – Midwest Transit Equipment, Nixa, Mo.

Ethan Baka – Mid-State Truck, Marshfield, Wis.

Emily Burlison – Midwest Transit Equipment, Whitestown, Ind.

Levi Rutherford – White’s IC Bus, Mount Airy, N.C.

Gabriel Patrick Johnson – Rush Bus Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kaleigh Young – Cumberland International, Nashville, Tenn.

Kaylee Foster – Southland Transportation Group, Madison, Ala.

“IC Bus is honored to recognize the hard work and success of each student by providing the IC Bus Scholarship to further progress each student’s future,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Navistar proudly supports communities to help make a better foundation for future generations by giving back to IC Bus dealer employees and their families.”

Navistar values education that better supports the communities where employees live and work through scholarships, technician programs, equipment donations, volunteering and sustainability. To learn more about Navistar’s educational and community support, visit www.navistar.com/social-impact/education.