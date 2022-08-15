DART increases new bus operator sign-on bonus up to $3,500

Through September 30, 2022, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has increased the sign-on bonus for new Bus Operators with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to $3,500.

With DART’s redesigned bus network providing greater frequency and longer hours, as well as better access to jobs, DART is hiring passionate and motivated bus student operators. The DART bus student operator application is available online.

Bus operator applicants with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and passenger endorsement will be eligible to receive a $3,500 bonus.

$1,000 awarded after successful completion of training

$1,000 awarded after successfully completing a six (6) month probationary period

$1,500 awarded after twelve months after probation ends (18 months)

Bus operator applicants without a CDL, but with an active Commercial Learner Permit (CLP), will be eligible to receive a $1,800 bonus.

$400 awarded after successful completion of training

$400 awarded after successfully completing a six (6) month probationary period

$1,000 awarded twelve months after probation ends (18 months)

New Bus Operators who live outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth region (more than 150 miles) will be eligible for a relocation stipend of $1,500 which will be paid after their first pay period.

DART offers employees a competitive salary and benefits package, including:

Paid Training

Health, vision, dental, life, and AD&D insurance

Medical coverage after 30 days

Pension plan and 401(k) contributions after 180 days

Opportunities for advancement

Wellness Program

Starting pay is $21.13/hour

You and one designated dependent are eligible to receive free transportation on all DART, DCTA, and TRE Systems

DART is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, supporting diversity in the workplace. The full job description for the DART bus student operator position can be found here. An overview of the DART benefits programs can be found on the DART website.