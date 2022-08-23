DART Board approves distribution of unallocated funds to service area cities

On Tuesday, August 23, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors approved a one-time distribution of $214 million of unallocated Sales Tax Revenue Funds to the agency’s 13 Service Area Cities.

During the COVID pandemic, DART received federal relief operating funds which the agency used according to federal guidelines for COVID-related supplies and cleaning, as well as regular operating expenses, and to replace fare revenue. As a result of these federal funds, DART did not utilize all sales tax collections. These offset sales tax revenues, previously unallocated, will now be distributed to the cities to be used for the public transportation system or complementary transportation system purposes which include:

special transportation services for a person who is elderly or has a disability,

medical transportation services,

assistance in street modifications as necessary to accommodate the public transportation system,

any other service that complements the public transportation system, including providing parking garages.

In addition, the Service Area Cities are encouraged to work with DART and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to leverage additional funds and partnerships for greater impact.