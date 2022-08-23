Bill Wakefield joins GSS USA, LLC as the director of sales and marketing

Bill Wakefield joined GSS in August 2022 and adds a broad business and entrepreneurial background, Bill has 27 years of senior leadership experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle supply base. Most recently he was Director of Sales and Marketing for Opti-Luxx, Inc., a CV LED lighting supplier. His previous CV experience included axle, brake and suspension manufacturers Meritor and SAF-Holland.

Bill states that he is “delighted to be joining the incredible team at GSS. The company’s strong focus on developing sourcing solutions for the school bus and commercial vehicle markets and the stellar culture and customer focus at GSS are unparalleled in the industry”.

Mr. Wakefield will utilize his experience and strong network of business professionals to grow the OEM, OES and aftermarket business. In addition, he will play a critical role in the development of new products that will contribute to fulfilling a void within the CV space.

Branden Smeltzer, CEO of GSS, commented that “The addition of Mr. Wakefield to the team is a game changer for our new venture. We couldn’t be more excited for what the future looks like with Mr. Wakefield in an executive leadership role”.