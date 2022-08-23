Ballard welcomes Patrick Scully as new general manager of global bus market

Ballard Power Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Scully as its new General Manager – Global Bus Market. Scully comes to Ballard with a rich history in public transit and motorcoach transportation. He will lead our efforts to accelerate the adoption of fuel cell electric buses as we see an increase in the global demand for zero emission buses powered by hydrogen.

“We’re ecstatic to have Patrick join our team at Ballard as we move the organization to increased commercialization of our products and services,” said David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s Chief Commercial Officer. “His depth of experience and understanding of both the end user operating requirements and the needs of the bus manufacturers will be invaluable to our operation and to growing our business”.

“I’m honored to join Ballard in this new position”, said Scully. “One of the biggest driving forces in bus transportation has been powertrain selection and with the move to zero emissions across the globe the timing for hydrogen fuel cell powertrain couldn’t be better. Ballard’s deep experience and positive brand positions the company favorably to assist bus operators and manufacturers with a logical powertrain choice for their application”.

Scully joins Ballard after senior commercial roles at Motor Coach Industries (a division of the New Flyer Group) and Daimler Commercial Buses North America where he oversaw sales, marketing and aftersales at both companies. His experience as the Bus Market Vice President at Detroit Diesel Corporation will also be invaluable to Ballard and customers.

Scully has served on numerous association and executive boards including the American Bus Association, United Motorcoach Association, Canadian Urban Transit Association, and the American Public Transportation Association where he led the Business Member Board of Governors and was awarded the Outstanding Public Transportation Business Member Award in 2017.