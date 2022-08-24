Vandalia Bus Lines announced as IMG 2022 Operator of the Year

Surrounded by the operators and partners of the IMG network at the Cowboys Golf Club, Texas, Vandalia Bus Lines was announced as the IMG 2022 Operator of the Year.

Celebrating their 90th anniversary this year, Vandalia Bus Lines, started as a dream by a husband and wife who wanted to be in the coach charter business. The Streif family, now three generations strong, worked side by side, from very humble beginnings to grow the company into one of the most significant operators in the mid-west operating from the St. Louis region.

The family’s passion and commitment for the motorcoach industry has been inspiring and the IMG award was a huge recognition of their continuing excellence. On behalf of the family, Dennis Streif, Vice President, said, “It is a great honor to receive this award from such an elite organization IMG, where every member challenges each other to be the best. This award would not be possible without our team members, where our culture is to strive to be the very best. This is a recognition of their collective performance. We have always been happy, proud and honored to be included in the IMG group and this award is accepted with great pride by all of the Vandalia family”

IMG President, Bronwyn Wilson said: “This is an amazing honor for everyone at Vandalia Bus Lines. Their commitment not only to IMG but the wider motorcoach industry and in their local community, is being recognized. Dennis has been an on-going contributor within IMG, as a past Chairman and today an active Board member. Many have said this recognition was overdue, but today we are very proud of our 2022 Operator of the Year”.