Andy Aiello to join SORTA executive team as chief of staff

Metro is excited to announce that Andrew Aiello will be joining its executive leadership team as chief of staff, effective Oct. 10.

In this role, Mr. Aiello will support a variety of key cross-agency functions, projects and initiatives in alignment with the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority’s (SORTA) strategic plan. His responsibilities will include oversight of the technology, procurement, project management and board liaison departments.

Mr. Aiello currently serves as general manager of the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), a role he has held since 2010, overseeing the daily operations of the transit system that provides more than 3 million passenger trips per year. His extensive transportation background also includes the leadership roles of deputy general manager and assistant director of communications with TANK, as well as planning roles with the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Andy’s strategic thought-leadership, passion for transportation, and experience building transit-related partnerships in the region will make him a great addition to our dynamic leadership team,” said Darryl Haley, Metro’s CEO & General Manager. “We look forward to the new perspective and knowledge that he will bring as we continue working to reinvent Metro for the future.”

Mr. Aiello holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Urban and Regional Planning and Philosophy from Miami University and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Linder College of Business.

He serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors; the Northern Kentucky University, College of Informatics Advisory Board; and the Kentuckians for Better Transportation Board of Directors.