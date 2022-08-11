RTC honored with two national awards for Club Ride

The Association of Commuter Transportation (ACT) last week honored the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Club Ride program with two awards during its 36th annual international conference: the Commuting Options Award for Public Transit and the Marketing & Outreach Award for Best Print Marketing. The ACT awards recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the use of Transportation Demand Management (TDM) strategies to improve transportation options for commuters.

The ACT Commuting Options Awards recognize exemplary programs, policies, or services that advance specific commuting options. ACT honored the RTC’s Try Transit program, enabling employers to help new and rehired employees transition back into the workforce following the pandemic by offering free 14-day transit passes. Club Ride worked with nearly 100 employers in Southern Nevada to distribute 30,000 transit passes at no cost to new and returning employees.

The ACT Marketing & Outreach Award for Best Print Marketing recognizes strategies or campaigns designed to educate and inform a specific audience about their commuting options, the impacts of transportation on the environment, transportation planning, and other related topics and concerns. ACT honored the RTC and Club Ride for the Closer to Work campaign, which marketed new transit routes to major employers such as Amazon, Levi Strauss, and The Honest Company, providing their employees with a viable commuting option.

“As our community recovered from the pandemic, we made it a priority to assist businesses that were putting residents back to work by offering two weeks of free transit and marketing new transit routes near large employers, so employees knew they had commuting choices beyond driving alone,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer. “Transportation can be a costly personal expense, so these two initiatives were very important tools to help our community make smart transportation choices.”

ACT received more than 80 nominations across 11 award categories for this year’s awards, which were presented during their annual conference in Chicago, IL on Aug. 3, 2022.