Hendrickson Solar Farm Powers Up, Bringing Renewable Energy to Crest Hill Bumper Production

Hendrickson, a global leader in complete ride solutions for the commercial transportation industry, announced that its new solar farm in Crest Hill, IL, is now fully operational and powering bumper production with renewable energy for the first time. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Hendrickson’s sustainability strategy and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, highly engineered components while reducing its environmental footprint.

Located adjacent to Hendrickson’s bumper manufacturing facility in Crest Hill, the solar farm includes over 2,040 solar panels and is designed to produce an estimated 1.55 megawatts-hours annually. This output is sufficient to power the entire plant while delivering excess electricity back to the grid, supporting both Hendrickson’s operations and the broader community.

“By generating renewable energy on site, we are reinforcing Hendrickson’s long-standing focus on reliability, engineering excellence and lifecycle value for our customers, while taking meaningful steps to lessen our impact on the environment,” said Matt Joy, Hendrickson’s president and CEO.

Hendrickson’s Crest Hill plant produces bumpers for major Class 8 truck OEMs, school bus manufacturers and the North American replacement bumper market. With the solar farm now online, those bumpers can be manufactured using renewable energy, aligning Hendrickson’s production practices with its broader sustainability and reliability commitments.

Bringing the project to this stage required extensive planning, coordination and persistence across the organization. Hendrickson credits the success to the collective efforts of its project team, whose teamwork, dedication and expertise were instrumental in navigating a complex build-out and advancing the solar farm from concept to completion.

“This project took patience, collaboration and a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get us to the point where we can say our bumpers are being produced with renewable energy,” Joy added. “We’re proud of our team and grateful for everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality.”

The solar farm complements Hendrickson’s broader sustainability and innovation strategy, which centers on delivering integrated, complete ride systems and components that help fleets improve uptime, manage lifecycle costs and support long-term performance. Hendrickson’s investment in renewable energy reflects the values of its customers and industry partners, recognizing the role that sustainability plays in the future of commercial transportation and manufacturing.

For additional details on Hendrickson’s bumper portfolio, visit https://www.hendrickson-intl.com.