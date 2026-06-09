Frontrunner Bus Group Inc. Signs Lease for New 88,000-Square-Foot Headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts

Frontrunner Bus Group, Inc., the leading innovator in mid-size lowered floor public transportation solutions, announced on June 2 the signing of a lease for a new 88,000-square-foot facility that will serve as its corporate headquarters. The company will relocate from its current location at 33 Manning Road to 23 Esquire Road in Billerica, Massachusetts.
This underscores Frontrunner Bus Group, Inc. continued commitment to innovation, expansion, and operational excellence. The significantly larger facility will provide the infrastructure needed to support the company’s growing workforce, advanced technologies, and expanding product line.
“This move represents an exciting new chapter for Frontrunner Bus Group,” said Paul LaRose, President/CEO of Frontrunner Bus Group Inc. “Our new headquarters at 23 Esquire Road reflects our dedication to innovation and positions us for continued expansion. The enhanced space will allow us to better serve our customers, invest in new technologies, and provide an improved, forward-looking environment for our employees.”
Strategically located in Billerica, the new headquarters offers convenient access to key transportation routes and features modern infrastructure designed to support a wide range of business functions, including production, administration, operations management, and fleet support services. The upgraded facility will also enable Frontrunner Bus Group to implement new systems and processes that drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.
With this expansion, Frontrunner Bus Group, Inc. is well-positioned to continue leading the shift toward right-sized, low-floor transit solutions across North America.
The transition from 33 Manning Road to the new headquarters is expected to be completed by July 2026, with minimal disruption to ongoing operations.