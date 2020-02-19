Help the Propane Council Support Clean Air Initiatives at the NTEA Work Truck Show

PERC to add $5 donation to a U.S. non-profit for every token added to prize machine in its booth, No. 5591

The Propane Education & Research Council invites fleet owners and managers to visit its booth (No. 5591) during the NTEA Work Truck Show from March 3-6 in Indianapolis. Attendees can help the council raise awareness of air quality issues by learning about emissions-reducing vehicles powered by propane autogas, along with participating in the council’s donation to a non-profit organization supporting respiratory health in the United States.

Participants who pre-registered for the show can bring the token they received in the mail to a token machine located in PERC’s booth in exchange for a prize. Tokens will also be available in the booth for attendees who want to participate but didn’t receive a mailer. For each token added to the machine, PERC will donate $5 to the non-profit organization, which will be announced during the trade show.

“Propane autogas vehicles produce fewer greenhouse gases and significantly reduced NOx emissions compared to other fuels, creating a healthier environment for employees and communities at an affordable cost to fleets,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “By donating to a non-profit dedicated to improving respiratory health for Americans, we’re furthering our mission for cleaner air in the U.S.”

Every participant who brings their token to the machine will receive a prize, either a Roomba vacuum, air purifier, wireless headphones, or chocolates.

Additionally, PERC will have propane autogas vehicles and equipment on display, including a 2020 F-250 from Alliance Autogas and a 2019 F-750 refrigerated van from Roush CleanTech.

Tucker Perkins, PERC’s president and CEO, will also be a featured speaker during the Green Truck Summit. “Alt Fuels and Technology: Evolution Toward Zero Emissions” will be presented on Tuesday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m. by Perkins, as well as Dave Howell, deputy director for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, and Michael McDonald, Sr., director of sustainability and government affairs with UPS.

