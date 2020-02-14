CCW Announces New Website Launch for Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS)

Complete Coach Works (CCW) recently announced it has launched a newly redesigned website for its ZEPS all-electric drive system: zepsdrive.com. The website is positioned to be a leading source for sustainable, economical solutions available for transit agencies looking to start an electric fleet.

The website represents the next chapter in CCW’s industry-leading technologies. ZEPS is CCW’s exclusive system developed by taking an existing low floor diesel transit bus and repowering the bus into a battery all-electric unit. The resulting ZEPS bus delivers to agencies a significantly longer operating range while maintaining battery life.

The ZEPS site is designed to increase awareness of sustainable transportation and enforce CCW’s green initiatives.

“The new website reinforces CCW’s brand strategy that focuses on its commitment to its customers and dedication to improving the well-being of the environment at an affordable cost,” Brad Carson, director of sales and marketing, said.

The redesign makes it easier for customers to access the information they need on the process of remanufacturing and enhances CCW’s ability to connect ZEPS with the industry through its digital channels.

“Digitalization is transforming all industries and we want our site to offer a clean, modern, and sleek design,” Kallie Arevalo, marketing manager at CCW, said.

Electric vehicles are revolutionizing the transportation industry. Today, more than 50 ZEPS buses are deployed in service across the nation. ZEPS is a proven technology that has been tested for more than 4 million miles of revenue service.

“We are excited to participate in the revolution of the transit fleet market and assist numerous transit agencies in their pursuit of reducing environmental impacts,” Arevalo said.

Through this launch, the ZEPS brand will deliver consistent, relevant news, and resources customers can use daily.