Greyhound marks 36 years helping youth in crisis return home

Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, commemorates the 36th anniversary of its “Home Free” program, which in partnership with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), provides life-saving transportation and reunification services for youth experiencing crises. Home Free helps youth and young adults who have run away or are experiencing homelessness between the ages of 12 and 21 safely reunite with their families or legal guardians or travel to an alternative living arrangement through a free bus ticket.

Each year approximately 4.2 million young people, ages 13 to 25, experience some form of homelessness, leaving them vulnerable for exploitation, assault, illness, and suicide.

“A free bus ticket can serve as a lifeline for youth in crises,” said Kai Boysan, CEO, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “By partnering with the National Runaway Safeline, we can use our resources to bring about positive change in the lives of others. Since 1995, over 18,000 bus tickets have been given through the Home Free program. We are honored to be able to support the communities we serve and deeply committed to doing what we can to help these young people.”

“When young people contact NRS for support and resources, they often mention the challenge of securing transportation home or to another stable location. They may find themselves thousands of miles from family and unable to afford a bus ticket to return.” said Susan Frankel, Chief Executive Officer, NRS. “Every day, our team hears firsthand about the dangers youth face while experiencing homelessness. Through programs like Home Free, we can help keep these young people safe and off the streets.”