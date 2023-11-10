Sealed proposals will be received by LAKETRAN for the following good(s) and/or service(s) until the respective deadline as shown:

Project : Purchase And Delivery Of 32-Passenger Shuttle Buses For Special Transportation Service

Proposals Due : January 12, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

A mandatory pre-proposal Meeting will be held December 14, 2023 at 2:00p.m. via Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2116061815

Meeting ID: 211 606 1815

One tap mobile: +16469313860,,2116061815# US

Copies of the Request for Proposal (RFP) can be downloaded from Laketran’s web site: https://laketran.com/about-laketran/doing-business-with-laketran/. Questions must be addressed to Andrea Aaby at aaaby@laketran.com.

In connection with the carrying out of this project, the Contractor shall not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, or handicap. All proposals must be received on time and be in full compliance with the instructions contained in the RFP. LAKETRAN reserves the right to reject any and all quotes and to waive any irregularities or informalities in the bidding and to award to the offeror whose proposal best meets the needs of LAKETRAN.