Luminator Technology Group appoints new CEO

Luminator Technology Group, a globally-recognized leader in technology solutions that enhance and improve intelligence, safety, and efficiency for public transit operations, announced today that Magnus Friberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

David Coppe, Luminator’s Chairman of the Board said, “Upon completion of a thorough search process during the summer months, Magnus has emerged as the board’s clear #1 choice. We are thrilled to have atracted such a well-qualified, multicultural leader to lead Luminator Technology Group. His proven leadership skills, strategic insights and deep sector knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead the Company as we continue our mission to provide innovative, market-leading products and services to our clients. I have great confidence in Magnus’ ability to steer the Company towards an even brighter future and am very much looking forward to working closely with him and the entire management team.”

Mr. Friberg joins Luminator from Icomera, a leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for public transportation, and a wholly owned subsidiary of EQUANS, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Friberg held a number of senior leadership positions earlier in his career at leading technology companies including Scanreco, Reverb Networks, Inc. and SmartTrust.

Regarding his new role, Friberg stated, “I am honored to have been selected to lead Luminator Technology Group and thrilled to join as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and transformation. With a portfolio of innovative businesses and a tremendous talent, the opportunity ahead for LTG is vast and I look forward to working with our team, customers, partners, and Board to focus on unlocking its value for a successful path forward.”

In connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Friberg will join the Company’s Board of Directors.