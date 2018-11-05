Grande West receives $6,000,000 in new Vicinity orders

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV: BUS)(OTC PINK: GWTNF) – a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce new Canadian orders to purchase Vicinity buses for approximately $6,000,000.

Grande West received firm orders from The City of Medicine Hat, The County of Grande Prairie and a private operator in Quebec. These orders are for delivery in the next twelve months and are new customers for Grande West.

Jean-Marc Landry, CEO of Grande West stated,

”The Grande West Team would like to thank our new customers for these orders. This further enhances our Canadian leadership position in our market segment.”

Total firm orders included in the backlog are for approximately one hundred ninety (190) buses valued at over $67 million CAD. Deliveries will vary from quarter to quarter to account for different build specifications, customer acceptance and revenue recognition.