Prevost celebrates opening of Orlando Service Center

The newest Prevost Parts & Service Center opened near Orlando, Florida, in early August. A Grand Opening celebration to show appreciation for existing customers and welcome new ones is taking place the afternoon of Wednesday, November 7th. The event will feature tours of the facility, to include the state-of-the-art service area, parts and service warehouse, training room and the amenity-laden customer lounge.

Other highlights of the Grand Opening festivities will consist of new and pre-owned coach test drives and prize raffles, including the always popular NASCAR VIP Weekend raffle.

The 43,000 square-foot facility in Winter Garden, features nine service bays and a multi-million dollar parts inventory. A full array of mechanical services, including hvac and engine work, as well as collision repair are available and the center is staffed by technicians who are factory trained to work on Prevost, Nova Bus and Volvo motorcoaches. Other motorcoach brands can also be serviced.

Additionally, the new facility features a Pre-Owned Sales Center. Highlights of the expansive center are the availability of on-site sales, four bays dedicated to coach refurbishments, and space for up to 100 pre-owned coaches. A large inventory of various model pre-owned coaches will be on hand at the Grand Opening. Sales personnel will be present and ready to make a deal!

The new service center brings the total in the Prevost owned network to 15, nearly double the size of the largest competitor network. In addition, the Prevost service network includes almost 60 mobile service vans and more than 175 certified service providers in the Volvo network.

“The opening of this service center is a new demonstration of our commitment to be closer to our customers and to meet their needs efficiently,” said Francois Tremblay, Vice President and General Manager for Prevost.