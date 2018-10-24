Grapevine enhances fleet with fully-accessible bustleback Spirit of Freedom buses from ARBOC

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that the City of Grapevine (“Grapevine”) in Texas has awarded ARBOC with an order for two bustleback-style Spirit of Freedom (“Freedom”) buses. This order supplements three existing low-floor body-on-chassis (“cutaway”) ARBOC buses in Grapevine’s fleet. Each order was procured by Creative Bus Sales (“CBS”).

“Grapevine had a unique concept for these buses, and we are thrilled to again have the opportunity to provide the retro-style they are looking for,” said Don Roberts, President, ARBOC. “We are utilizing our Freedom model by adding exterior parts to the rear that create the bustleback, specifically for Grapevine. This unique design demonstrates the remarkable versatility of our products.”

The fully accessible low-floor Freedom vehicles provide single, non-discriminatory entrances and contain no steps throughout the buses. The Grapevine buses are unique not only because of the historic bustleback style, but also because they will serve as shuttles for travelers at the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport who experience lengthy layovers. The shuttles allow travelers to experience historic Grapevine attractions, including shopping, wineries, and dining.

“Creative Bus Sales is proud to assist the City of Grapevine in enhancing its fleet with additional bustleback-style vehicles,” said Brent Roy, Regional Sales Manager, Creative Bus Sales. “We are thrilled to provide buses that fit the image Grapevine desires, while providing high quality accessible transportation for their visitors.”

ARBOC has been innovating accessible transit for North Americans since 2008. Nearly 70% of North America’s low-floor body-on-chassis buses (“cutaways”) are manufactured by ARBOC.