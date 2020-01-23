GPS Insight Acquires Field Management Software Provider ServiceBridge

GPS Insight, a leading provider of fleet software for organizations with vehicles, trailers and other mobile assets, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based ServiceBridge, a leading field service management software company for small businesses and franchises with tools that empower field service teams to better serve their customers. The move further broadens the scope of the GPS Insight software portfolio to deliver more comprehensive solutions to its expanding customer base.

“We are incredibly excited about completing this acquisition with ServiceBridge,” said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO and CTO at GPS Insight. “Our company has always provided great fleet insight, and now we’re able to deliver businesses an even greater opportunity to save valuable time and money with the addition of advanced field services.”

Founded in 2010, Chicago-based ServiceBridge offers platform functionally to SMBs and franchise field service companies — that have mobile workforces — with the tools they need to scale their networks and execute at every level, from franchise headquarters to field technicians. The software solutions enable field service teams to dispatch technicians, manage customer data, streamline workflow management and franchise operations, and analyze results.

The acquisition will expand GPS Insight’s capabilities by more efficiently connecting organizations with not only their vehicles but also their mobile workforce for more holistic business management. The expanded software offering will support businesses through the entire workflow, including resource availability, daily planning, trips, jobs, and review. It delivers actionable solutions that create cost savings as technicians and workers leave their vehicles while in the field or at a job site.

“By providing an integrated software experience, businesses will have everything they need to run their operations — all in one place,” Fitzgerald said. “GPS Insight has always been passionate about delivering an innovative platform that its customers love, and we’re confident that ServiceBridge will add an even broader set of solutions to the high-touch, high-value experience they’ve come to expect.”

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers all-encompassing fleet software for organizations with fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions to include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab cameras, ELD, fuel cards, and much more. For more information, visit www.gpsinsight.com

About ServiceBridge

ServiceBridge is a leading provider of field service software for small business and franchise networks. Through intuitive web and mobile solutions, ServiceBridge helps service-based businesses reduce costs, increase transparency, and streamline operations. Based in Chicago, ServiceBridge empowers customers across 40 different industries in 10 countries to provide better service to their customers through job tracking, work order management, mobile payments, integrated accounting, and powerful analytics. For more information, visit www.servicebridge.com.