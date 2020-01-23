DOT Announces $87.4 Million for Division Transit Project in Portland

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $87.4 million grant to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet) for the Division Transit Project. The project will provide faster, more reliable transit service between Downtown Portland, Southeast and East Portland, and Gresham.

“This $87.4 million federal investment will provide residents along the Division Street Corridor better access to jobs, educational opportunities, and other services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The project is a new 15-mile bus rapid transit line between Portland’s Central Business District and Gresham. The total project cost is $175 million with $87.4 million in funding requested through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

“FTA is proud to join our partners in Oregon to improve public transportation in Portland,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “The Division Transit Project will provide fast and efficient service, improving mobility and access to convenient transit service, particularly for the many students who live along the corridor.”

The alignment serves several major destinations including Portland Community College’s Southeast Campus and Worker Retraining Center, the Oregon Health & Sciences University, and Portland State University, with a connection to Mt. Hood Community College.

Funding for the Division Transit Project is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program, which provides funding for major transit infrastructure projects nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

Since January 20, 2017, FTA has advanced funding for 25 new CIG projects throughout the nation totaling approximately $7.5 billion in funding commitments. With today’s funding announcement, this Administration has executed 20 CIG funding agreements totaling more than $4.50 billion in CIG funding.