Fintech Company Nayax Launches Modular AFC Platform

Nayax, a payment pioneer in the fintech industry, is now entering the transport sector with Nayax Transit, a modular automatic fare collection (AFC) platform debuting exclusively at Transport Ticketing Global 2020 in London.

With its advanced approach to account-based ticketing, Nayax Transit eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards. Travelers can now use their contactless credit cards or mobile phones for payment while also benefiting from optimized fares, which are calculated after they complete a journey.

Nayax Transit’s solution uncomplicates transport management for public transport operators. The robust fare engine, backed by Nayax Transit’s cloud-based management suite, enables PTOs to remotely monitor their deployed validators’ fare processing without needing to go out into the field, improving ease of use and lightening maintenance.

The fintech company leverages its prominence in the payment industry, as a core element of the platform is its end-to-end payment processing for both open and closed loop environments. Additionally, the platform is also PCI-DSS certified.

“Nayax Transit is a disruptive AFC solution in the public transport market. As a hardware agnostic platform, we can upgrade deployed systems at significantly reduced costs, as there is no need to replace existing hardware,” Moshe Orenstein, head of business development at Nayax, said. “For new installations our solution is the clear-cut choice as our platform works with any chosen hardware and because Nayax brings its vast expertise with open payments, specifically in EMV.”

Transport Ticketing Global 2020 will take place January 28-29 at Olympia London.

Attendees can visit Nayax at stand E37.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global fintech company, specializing in payments and M2M communication, offering complete cashless capabilities via its Payment-As-A-Service platform for unattended machines, micro markets, retail, and transit sectors. Nayax’s solutions help operators improve their day-to-day operations and long-term planning, decreasing operational costs while increasing revenue and growth.

Understanding that digital payment is an integral part of payments, Nayax has also integrated a mobile and consumer engagement platform into its solutions, assisting operators of all sizes with consumer loyalty.

As a global company, Nayax’s goal is to provide all payment methods in each region, ensuring consumers can use their preferred payment method, wherever they are located. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com