AMF-Bruns Seeking 3rd Annual Special-Needs School Bus Driver of the Year

AMF-Bruns of America, global leader in wheelchair and occupant securements since 1958, is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Special-Needs School Bus Driver of the Year Award.

The company is looking for the special-needs bus driver who has distinguished themselves through special accomplishments, meritorious & heroic acts and innovations to improve their jobs. The winner receives a $1,000 check!

Safety has always been top-of-mind at AMF-Bruns. Trained drivers play a critical role in safely transporting wheelchair & occupant passengers with special needs.

AMF-Bruns extends appreciation to school bus special-needs drivers for their service. Enrollment deadline is August 1st. Learn more at http://www.amfbrunsamerica.com/awards.php.