FTA Updates March 4-7 2019

FTA Posts Updated Implementation Guidelines for Drug & Alcohol Regulations in Public Transportation

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has posted updated guidelines to provide transit employers with the knowledge and resources needed to develop, implement, and manage a drug and alcohol testing program to comply with FTA and U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. Employers with well-established drug and alcohol testing programs can use these guidelines to assess their level of compliance, validate policies and procedures, and identify areas that require modification. This guidance was last revised in 2009.

Implementation Guidelines for Drug and Alcohol Regulations in Public Transportation

FTA Drug and Alcohol Program

FTA to Hold Transit Advisory Committee for Safety (TRACS) Public Meeting March 26-27

FTA will hold a public meeting of the Transit Advisory Committee for Safety (TRACS) from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 26 through noon Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the National Highway Institute, 1310 North Courthouse Road, Arlington, Virginia.

Anyone wishing to participate by phone or in person should notify FTA by Friday, March 22, 2019 at TRACS@dot.gov. A conference call number will be available on the FTA TRACS website. Written materials may be submitted to TRACS@dot.gov at any time.

Transit Advisory Committee for Safety (TRACS)

2018 TRACS Members

TRACS Federal Register Notice

These releases originally appeared in emails from the Federal Transit Administration.