Complete Coach Works Announces Award to Install Driver Protection System Units in 478 New Flyer and Gillig Buses for TriMet

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year contract to install driver protection system units in 478 New Flyer and Gillig buses for TriMet.

In an effort to ensure the overall safe operation of its systems as well as the personal safety of its customers, employees, and the public, TriMet has decided to install driver protection system units. Driver protection system units allow drivers to feel confident in driving their route while still being able to connect and interact with their passengers. Implementing this safeguard will enhance the level of operator security, visibility, and comfort.

“We are excited to partner with a transit agency that makes safety a priority as much as we do. We believe transit bus operators are central to the success of a transit agency. They are an agency’s first responder for any incident involving their vehicles, and they are responsible for the safety of their passengers. It’s vital to take precautionary measures for safety concerns,” Jim Paul, regional sales manager of CCW, said.

It is without question that TriMet is actively keeping to the promise of their mission in providing valued transit service that is safe, dependable, and easy to use.

“We are grateful for the opportunity presented to us by TriMet and look forward to many more projects together,” Paul said.