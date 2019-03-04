ABC Companies Promotes Gregg Goedde to Senior Vice President ABC Financial Services

ABC Companies Chief Executive Officer Dane Cornell announced that effective March 1, Gregg Goedde will be promoted to senior vice president at ABC Financial Services. Goedde is a 25-year veteran in the finance and bus and motorcoach industries, where he has built an impressive track record of combining industry knowledge with financial know-how to build solutions for ABC Companies’ customers.

Goedde holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and a Bachelor’s of Arts from Gustavus Adolphus College. Prior to joining ABC Companies, he worked for GE Capital in public finance and financing for the motorcoach industry. This was the springboard for his career at ABC Companies for the past 23 years.

In 1995, Goedde joined ABC Companies, where he started overseeing departments such as warranty, service and graphics while working closely with Van Hool and product deliveries. This provided him with excellent product, service and manufacturer experience that played a vital role for his upcoming financial responsibilities at ABC Companies. In 1999, he began working with ABC Financial Services, leveraging his early work at GE and relationships in the finance community. Goedde’s background, combined with an understanding of the unique needs of ABC Companies’ customer base, proved to be instrumental in the growth of ABC Financial Services.

Goedde has been directly responsible for the finance or leasing of more than 9,000 coaches over his career. When asked what he enjoys most about his responsibilities, he said he enjoys watching companies evolve and grow.

“It has been so rewarding and exciting to see companies that came to me as a complete start-up, purchasing their first coach, and now are successful multi-generational organizations,” Goedde said.

He said he attributes his success to a strong network of financial partners that allow ABC Financial Services to be a true solutions provider, helping operators big and small succeed in their business. When asked how he selects financial partners, Goedde said there are some key traits he looks for.

“They must mirror ABC’s core value of building our business on relationships. They must also be willing to work with us to provide timely solutions that get our customers on the road,” he said.

Roman Cornell, ABC Companies president and chief commercial officer said Goedde has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

“His dedication and commitment to ABC along with a passion for helping our customers find solutions is really what our company values are all about,” Roman Cornell said.

“Gregg’s promotion reflects the continued investment ABC is making in our leadership. We look forward to Gregg’s continued contribution to ABC Companies and our customers,” Dane Cornell added.

A version of this release originally appeared on the ABC Companies website. It has been edited to conform to AP Style, BUSRide’s preferred style guidelines. You can see the original release here.