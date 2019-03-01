Stertil-Koni Introduces New High-Performance LED Light Tubes for Platform Lifts

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has recently introduced an enhanced high-performance LED lighting system for its platform lift model, the SKYLIFT, and the company’s four-post lifting system.

The goal is to increase area-specific, under-vehicle lighting, thus ensuring greater shop safety and efficiency for ever-busy maintenance technicians.

The requirement is pressing because Stertil-Koni, known for its highly acclaimed heavy-duty bus lifts and truck lifts, recognizes that dim, shadowy lighting in maintenance facility bays not only presents a potential safety hazard, but also can prevent shop techs from achieving maximum productivity.

Importantly, the company’s latest accessory offerings are certified by the lift industry’s third-party, independent watchdog organization, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI).

“Our LED lighting systems are a cost-effective solution to a relatively widespread challenge in maintenance facilities of all sizes and functions — the lack of suitable lighting to perform work safely and productively,” Stertil-Koni president Jean DellAmore said.

The new LED lighting systems include:

Pre-assembled 40-inch light tubes with transformer and mounting brackets;

Easy installation and expandability with a modular “plug and play” system;

Slim-line design;

Safe low voltage (24V);

Water resistance (IP 65) – suitable for SKYLIFT Wash Bay applications; and

Eco-friendly, energy-efficient LEDs.

“Safety and efficiency have always been at the forefront of product engineering at Stertil-Koni and we are always ready to challenge ourselves to make a good product even better,” DellAmore said. “Our updated LED lighting systems are a terrific case in point; and, will help ensure better workspace visibility for busy techs on shop floors across North America.”