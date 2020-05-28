FTA Announces $5 Million Funding Opportunity for Tribal Transit Projects Nationwide

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced the availability of $5 million in Fiscal Year 2020 competitive grant funding to support transit services for American Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages in rural areas. A Notice of Funding Opportunity appears in the Federal Register. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020.

FTA’s Tribal Transit Program is authorized by Congress to support public transportation for federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages, groups, or communities, as well as to meet the needs of older adults, people with disabilities, and youth in rural areas where transit is sparse.

The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act increased the Tribal Transit formula program from $25 million to $30 million and continued the $5 million annual competitive program. In FY 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated an additional $30 million through Tribal Transit formula funding.