FTA Announces $1.25 Million for Infrastructure Condition Assessment Program

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced the availability of $1.25 million to demonstrate and evaluate innovative technologies and designs to improve the state of good repair for transit agencies. The competitive grant funds, which are provided through FTA’s Public Transportation Innovation Program, support advanced cutting-edge technologies that provide real-time condition assessment to detect, monitor and track deficiencies and defects of infrastructure and rolling stock. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) appears in the Federal Register. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Public Transportation Innovation Program authorizes FTA to fund research, development, demonstrations, and deployment projects to improve public transportation. FTA’s Real-Time Transit Infrastructure and Rolling Stock Condition Assessment Demonstration Program provides a competitive opportunity for transit agencies and others to conduct research on infrastructure state of good repair.

Eligible applicants under the NOFO are providers of public transportation, including public transportation agencies, state and local Departments of Transportation, technology system suppliers and bus manufacturers.