FOR SALE: One 2003 35’ Gillig Low Floor Bus and One 1997 40’ MCI Commuter Coach Bus

St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission is accepting bids for the sale of:

  • One (1) 2003 35’ Gillig Low Floor Bus
  • One (1) 1997 40’ MCI Commuter Coach Bus

Bids are due by Monday, April 30th, 2018 5:00 PM CST.

  • Bids will be awarded to the highest bid per vehicle.
  • Bids can be accepted by individual vehicle or both.
  • Bids may be sent via email, certified mail, or dropped off personally

Please reference https://www.ridemetrobus.com/business-metro-bus/ for full information and vehicle details.

