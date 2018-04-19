FOR SALE: One 2003 35’ Gillig Low Floor Bus and One 1997 40’ MCI Commuter Coach Bus

St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission is accepting bids for the sale of:
- One (1) 2003 35’ Gillig Low Floor Bus
- One (1) 1997 40’ MCI Commuter Coach Bus
Bids are due by Monday, April 30th, 2018 5:00 PM CST.
- Bids will be awarded to the highest bid per vehicle.
- Bids can be accepted by individual vehicle or both.
- Bids may be sent via email, certified mail, or dropped off personally
Please reference https://www.ridemetrobus.com/business-metro-bus/ for full information and vehicle details.