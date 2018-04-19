Baton Rouge Capital Area transit system awards paratransit services contract to MV Transportation

MV Transportation, Inc., a leader in passenger transportation services, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit services by the Baton Rouge Capital Area Transit System (CATS) beginning Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable ADA-compliant paratransit transportation for the city of Baton Rouge. The company will be responsible for scheduling, reservations, driver operations, as well as customer service. As part of MV’s rollout, the company will implement a driver hiring and training program and a rigorous safety program. MV will also deploy its OneMV on-demand system, a comprehensive cloud-based transportation management platform that includes passenger and driver applications and a rules-based trip scheduling engine that optimizes trip routing, reservations, dispatch, live trip tracking, and detailed reporting.

“We look forward to our partnership with CATS and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board of commissioners have placed in MV,” said Doug Gies, senior vice president, MV Transportation, who will oversee the operational implementation. “We are confident that we can enhance the experience CATS provides Baton Rouge riders with our proven operational expertise and technical solutions.”

“CATS is excited to enter this new phase of our CATS On Demand service with MV,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “MV is a proven leader in on-demand transportation and we know our customers will receive first-rate service,” Deville continued.

Starting April 23, 2018, CATS On Demand customers can begin scheduling trips at the new reservation number: 225.239.2550.

MV is the largest privately-owned passenger transportation services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly.