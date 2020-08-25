Exclusive: RATP Dev USA renews with SmartDrive after reduced claims, improved safety

In an exclusive interview with BUSRide Magazine, representatives from RATP Dev USA and SmartDrive Systems detail how video-based analytics have improved safety nationwide

Thanks to a nearly 25-percent reduction in insurance claims since 2018, transit service provider RATP Dev USA has renewed a multi-year contract with SmartDrive Systems to provide its comprehensive video-based safety and analytics program.

RATP Dev USA is responsible for 80 million passengers annually and has seen an 82 percent improvement in its overall Safety Score – derived from factors like speeding, seat belt usage, distracted driving, and other driving habits – since implementing the SmartDrive program. The program uses onboard cameras and data-driven driver coaching to help transit agencies ensure driver and passenger safety, while complying with a growing list of regulations.

“Our focus is working collaboratively with agencies to leverage video-based safety programs and thus improve safety, reduce collisions, and help with compliance,” said Jason Palmer, chief operating officer at SmartDrive Systems, in an interview with BUSRide. “At the end of the day, it is important that the operators are able to get home safely while providing a good travel experience for passengers.”

Whenever it adds a facility to its more than 35 U.S. operations, RATP Dev USA immediately installs the SmartDrive program to ensure continuity throughout its massive and sophisticated organization.

“We have SmartDrive deployed to all of our operations contracts throughout the United States,” said Richard Czeck, vice president of safety and security for RATP Dev USA. “We ensure that there is money in the budget for each of our contracts to install SmartDrive systems, and then we gather necessary fleet information from our new clients. We work together with SmartDrive on onboarding and following an installation schedule to bring the technology to new properties.”

SmartDrive uses onboard sensors to objectively measure driving data, then provides RATP Dev USA with performance reporting and assessments. Over the last few years, Palmer said, SmartDrive has added more functionality and real-time feedback to improve the sense of ownership which drivers have for their own safety scores.

Whether the system is measuring vehicle following distances or assessing safe lane changes, RATP Dev USA uses the generated data to identify unsafe behaviors and coach drivers on best practices.

“We use the program information in our monthly safety meetings with employees to go over trends that we are seeing, be they positive or negative,” Czeck said. “We have also used the program successfully to identify employees that need more individualized training related to operations. We bring them in and work to train out the risk or unsafe operating behaviors that we find in the data and video provided by SmartDrive.”

“We have seen a significant decrease in preventable collisions and unsafe operating behaviors,” he added.

To wit, RATP Dev USA reports that its nationwide operations have increased proper seatbelt use by 80 percent; reduced failures to stop at intersections by 68 percent; and reduced incomplete stopping at intersections by 47 percent.

Perhaps one of the biggest benefits to employees, Palmer said, is how the system reduces the risk of false safety-related claims against RATP Dev USA drivers. Czeck added that the SmartDrive system not only provides cover for falsely accused drivers but also allows RATP Dev USA to draw special attention to its especially safe operators.

“We have many excellent operators who each continue to go month after month with no risky operating behaviors,” Czeck said. “The system lets us drill down, recognize, and reward those outstanding employees.”