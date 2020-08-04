EnerDel Welcomes Complete Coach Works Transportation Services as New Distributor

EnerDel, Inc. a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, today announced that they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Complete Coach Works (CCW) to provide EnerDel’s PP320-738-LP.

This partnership enables Complete Coach Works the rights to distribute EnerDel’s PP320-738-LP installed in diesel-hybrid buses for the State of California.

“EnerDel has considered many distribution partners in the past and we are pleased with Complete Coach Works experience and presence in the California market. Undoubtedly, our relationship with Complete Coach Works will help us leverage our products in California.” said Bruce Silk, Sr. Director of Business Development with EnerDel.

Through the Complete Coach Works Service network EnerDel will be able to strengthen and increase its presence in the market. Complete Coach Works presently provides transit services including: rebuilds, repowers, retrofits, alternative fuel conversions, wheelchair installations, HVAC upgrades, body work, collision repairs, interior facelifts, complete paint refinishing, and much more. They also offer an affordable route to eco-friendly transportation to meet the needs of their clients’ green initiatives. CCW developed its own system by taking existing low floor transit buses and remanufactured them into like-new vehicles containing ZEPS all-electric drivetrain systems.

“CCW is thrilled about the opportunity to work collaboratively EnerDel. We are eager to introduce a new solution as the next generation of transit technologies,” stated Dale Carson, President of Complete Coach Works.