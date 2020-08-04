Complete Coach Works Delivers Four Rehabbed Buses to Santa Cruz Metro

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it has made the final delivery to Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (Santa Cruz). The contract, which calls for the rehabilitation of four buses, was awarded late last year.

The work on the first two buses included repowering them from ISL engines to Cummins ISL-G Recon engines. The other two buses were repowered from John Deere CNG engines to Cummins ISL-G Recon engines. The new engines are certified and fully equipped with all emission components that meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resource Board emission standards. Additional work for all buses included installment of rebuilt Allison transmissions, new driver seats, reupholstered and repainted passenger inserts, internal/external LED lighting, new electric cooling systems, and complete rebuild of suspensions and axles. The buses were then repainted and decaled to reflect Santa Cruz’s branding.

The rehabilitations are part of Santa Cruz’s mission to enrich the passenger experience by delivering customers’ comfort and safety in a cost-effective manner. Aaron Timlick, Regional Sales Manager at CCW, shares, “It is very important that transit properties keep their buses reliable and in good condition for their passengers. We are appreciative that Santa Cruz has chosen CCW to be the company to help them maintain their high standard.”

Complete Coach Works looks forward to the completion of this project. “We appreciate the trust and confidence Santa Cruz has placed in us,” states Aaron Timlick. “The buses will provide years of dependable service.”