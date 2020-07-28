Phoenix launches new Bus Rapid Transit educational content

A new public transit option, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), could soon be coming to Phoenix, Arizona, and the Phoenix Public Transit Department is inviting citizens to check out a newly-created video and virtual meeting at phoenix.gov/brt to learn all about it.

BRT, one of the high-capacity transit components of the voter-approved Transportation 2050 (T2050) program, operates throughout the day on major roads with a focus on improved speed, reliability and convenience.

Some elements found in other city BRT systems include enhanced stations, custom buses, advanced fare collection, dedicated lanes, and transit improvements such as transit signal priority.

The phoenix.gov/brt page will be continually updated with ways riders can participate in the program’s development. Visit the page and find various items have been added, including:

• An illustrated BRT video

• A virtual meeting site where you can listen to the virtual BRT presentation that describes elements and corridors being considered

• A survey where you can provide feedback about the future BRT system

• A downloadable fact sheet you can share with other community members

• Upcoming virtual meetings where the team will present – the next one is July 27

The survey is especially critical, as the team needs input on where BRT corridors could be established and what amenities BRT should include. It only takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Over the next several months, the BRT team will present to stakeholders, committees and neighborhood groups.visiting the page.