Encore Luxury Coach Leasing acquires bus for sale property in Goodlettsville

Justin Ward, Encore Luxury Coach Leasing CEO, announced the acquisition of 813 Louisville Highway in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the property which has been the home of Bus For Sale for the past 16 years. As part of the acquisition, Bus For Sale will continue to occupy and maintain offices on the property, while Encore moves their leasing and maintenance operations, as well as their fleet of luxury entertainer coaches to this new location.

“We are thrilled to announce such a significant milestone for our company as we have been leasing buses to entertainers for some time now,” says Ward. “Being able to bring our fleet to a location with an already existing maintenance shop and the trust and credibility that John Spellings has created within the touring community only becomes a win-win for us all.”

Encore Luxury Coach Leasing currently has plans to expand its fleet to over 30 buses within the next 12 months, ranging from brand new conversions built by their conversion group in North Carolina to used coaches purchased from the marketplace running under their RENEW™ brand.